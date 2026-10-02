Sir Bob Geldof: On Turning 75, Tech Billionaires, and Taking Action

Pure passion, unfiltered opinions, and zero holding back: We caught up with Live Aid icon and activist Sir Bob Geldof at the Cinema for Peace Gala 2026 in Berlin (February 2026)! Recorded in February ahead of his 75th birthday later this year (October 5th, 2026), the legendary musician and humanitarian delivers a hard-hitting reality check. Geldof calls out the global passivity surrounding tech moguls like Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg, urging people to stop endlessly talking and start taking action with their individual capabilities. In this raw and deeply personal interview from Berlin, Sir Bob Geldof reflects on: Turning 75: His humorous, blunt perspective on getting older and physical changes. Tech Moguls: Why humanity too easily accepts billionaires dictating how we live. Youth & AI: His harsh critique of how younger generations allow themselves to be seduced by the "plasticy novelty" of AI and social media algorithms. His Ultimate Advice: The single, powerful word he wants to leave the world with as his legacy. An unmissable, thought-provoking interview with one of the most outspoken figures of our time! #bobgeldof #liveaid