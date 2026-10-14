Helicopter Tour: Leonardo Agusta AW109 Trekker at Monaco Yacht Show

Take an exclusive look inside the ultimate VIP superyacht tender: We caught up with pilot Edward Giles from Thunder Aviation at the Leonardo AW109 Trekker at the Monaco Yacht Show 2026! Directly from Port Hercules in Monte Carlo, Edward breaks down why Thunder Aviation selected the skid-equipped Agusta / Leonardo AW109 Trekker for their growing fleet. He explains how opting for skid landing gear over retractable wheels shaves off weight—granting an extra 110–120 kg of payload, which translates to 30 additional minutes of flight time or an extra passenger! In this full walkaround, you’ll discover: Performance & Specs: Cruising comfortably at 140 knots (160 mph) with a range of 2.5 hours. VIP Cabin & Configuration: Seating up to 6 passengers with luxury armrests, custom bench seating, and smart storage. Yacht Landing Capabilities: What it actually takes to land this high-performance twin-engine helicopter on a yacht deck. Avionics & Weather: Clean digital glass cockpit engineered for all-weather IFR instrument flying, even in harsh winter clouds. Pricing & Safety: Estimated at roughly €6 Million, built with non-negotiable safety standards. Whether you're a aviation enthusiast, yacht owner, or helicopter pilot, don't miss this in-depth look at one of the finest twin-engine light helicopters on the market!